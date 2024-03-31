Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 5,921 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $263.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.