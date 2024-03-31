Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 931 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $121.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.68 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.