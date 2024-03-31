Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 14,565 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

