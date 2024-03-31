Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 95,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXP opened at $271.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.17 and a 12-month high of $272.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

