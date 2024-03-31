Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $646,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,485 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in eBay by 82.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $138,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $50,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

