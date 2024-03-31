Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $648,000 Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.17% of MasterCraft Boat worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after acquiring an additional 139,923 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 29.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 94,420 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 118,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $2,590,660.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,151,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,992,603.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $31.70.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

