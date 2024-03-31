Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $693,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 290,839 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after buying an additional 82,134 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,659 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 544.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,267 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

