Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $693,000 Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,937 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMRX stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 126.04%. Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

