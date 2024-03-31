Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $771,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $418.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $310.90 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

