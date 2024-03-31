Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Greif were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,669,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Greif by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Greif during the second quarter worth $2,108,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 14,200 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $959,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill acquired 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,024.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,211.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $959,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 35,202 shares of company stock worth $2,332,331 and sold 6,000 shares worth $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GEF opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

