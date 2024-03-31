Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Methanex were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $23,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 810.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 315,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,909,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $44.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.51. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.21 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

