Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.1 %
Thomson Reuters stock opened at $155.83 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $161.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.85.
Thomson Reuters Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
