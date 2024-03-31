Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.1 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $155.83 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $161.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.