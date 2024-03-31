Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $249.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

