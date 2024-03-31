Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,436 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

NYSE:TD opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

