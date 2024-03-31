Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $137.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

View Our Latest Report on ICE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,253 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,424 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.