Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $668,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $16,338,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 75.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $189.78 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $190.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

