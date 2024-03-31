Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

VONG stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.15. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.94 and a 12-month high of $87.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

