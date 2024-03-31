Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,710 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at $96,594,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $4,790,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BUD. BNP Paribas cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.