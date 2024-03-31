Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 8,342 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Suzano were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 598.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,052 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Suzano by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Suzano by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 656,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Suzano by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 112.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 29,562 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Suzano had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

