Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TIM were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TIM by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,386,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,824 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 78.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,785,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after acquiring an additional 786,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TIM by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TIM by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 449,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 201,116 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TIMB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TIM from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

TIMB opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

