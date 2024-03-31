Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.15% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 299.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 96.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 586.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $605.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.98%. Analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

In related news, CEO David Ray Parker sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $2,830,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,759.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Ray Parker sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $2,830,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,537 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,759.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joey B. Hogan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,403 in the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVLG

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.