Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $4,822,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Medtronic by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average of $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

