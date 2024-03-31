Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PROG were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $16,483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,147,000 after buying an additional 746,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 659,312 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PROG by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 444,737 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Stephens upgraded PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on PROG in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSE PRG opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.07. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.35 million. PROG had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PROG’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

