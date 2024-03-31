Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 526 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

BMO stock opened at $97.68 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

