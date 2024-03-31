Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 556 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $264.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $274.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

