Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 6,774 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,824 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $141,407,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

