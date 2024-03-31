Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 92 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Crane were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after buying an additional 1,285,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 76.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,408,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 111.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,875,000 after acquiring an additional 745,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Crane by 120.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,316,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,935,000 after purchasing an additional 719,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

CR opened at $135.13 on Friday. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $135.90. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average of $109.80.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

