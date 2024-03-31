Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MINISO Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after buying an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 57,376 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 102,943 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.25. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

