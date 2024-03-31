Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Short Interest Update

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 29th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ RCKTW opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 164,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

