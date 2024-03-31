Safe Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $41.47 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. Safe has a total market cap of $41.47 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00002830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Safe alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00112358 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00040078 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00017571 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99040824 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.