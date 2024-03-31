Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038,166 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,009,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after buying an additional 773,370 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 539.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 746,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 629,479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,070.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 660,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 603,963 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 893.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 487,291 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

