Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $1.67 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,360,920,000 after buying an additional 2,384,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after buying an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after buying an additional 606,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $200.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $126.22 and a 1 year high of $200.72. The company has a market capitalization of $576.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.