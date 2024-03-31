Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,629 Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSNY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSNY stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

