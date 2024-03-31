Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,071 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,700,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 55.9% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 882,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after buying an additional 316,530 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 315.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after buying an additional 2,443,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

