Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,654 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITUB. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.