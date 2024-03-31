Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $131,000 in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

LG Display Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

