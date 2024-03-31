Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $175,000 in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AITRU opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40. AI Transportation Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

