Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Telos by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,316,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after buying an additional 321,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telos by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,666,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Telos from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

