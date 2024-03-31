Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,517 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.