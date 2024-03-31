Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $131.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BioNTech

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.