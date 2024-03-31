Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,706 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vale by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vale by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vale by 2,502.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

Vale stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

