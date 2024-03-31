Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,748 Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period.

Separately, Citigroup raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Korea Electric Power Co. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 5.65%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

