Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $756,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.52. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.