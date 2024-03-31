SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 474,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 34,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 59,047 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 101,368 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 156,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

