SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX opened at $825.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $851.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $798.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.72.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.66, for a total transaction of $2,626,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,157 shares in the company, valued at $17,740,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

