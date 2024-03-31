SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 70,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

