SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $325,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.05.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

