SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 181.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Shares of CHDN opened at $123.75 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day moving average is $119.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

