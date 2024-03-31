SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $328,000 Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

