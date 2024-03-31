SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $329,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after buying an additional 170,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $211,337,000 after purchasing an additional 80,045 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,720,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,996,000 after purchasing an additional 131,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $156.90 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.36 and its 200-day moving average is $150.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

